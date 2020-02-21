Ways To Get More Out of The Little Things in Life





We’re always bombarded by messages of ‘living life to the full’ or ‘living your best life,’ but what do these phrases even mean. Everyone’s perception of them is different, and that’s what makes individuals unique.

Basing lifestyles on generic or standardised ways of living or those picture-perfect vibes on social media can lead to a life of comparison. So what can you do to create an experience that embraces life’s little pleasures?

There’s plenty around us to appreciate, and many we often take for granted. To help you identify the little things and boost your outlook in a positive light in the long term, check out these useful ways to get the most of everyday situations.

Do activities that make you smile

Smiling is one of the best natural stress relievers as it releases the happy chemicals in our brain that reduce cortisol levels. When we get bogged down with the daily chores and commitments, it can be challenging to fit in activities that take your mind off everything. However, it could be an excellent opportunity to make time for them.

Trying a new hobby or lending a hand in a volunteer position are activities that will offer you unique experiences, and a guaranteed smile. What’s more, if you decide to volunteer your time, there’s certainly a chance that you’ll also make other people smile too, and that itself can brighten your day.

Live in the moment

It’s not always possible to completely live in the moment due to financial and time constraints. However, those small moments could disappear in a blink of an eye and you didn’t take them up.

In some cases, overthinking can present the issue of not living in the moment. So sometimes it can just pay to see what happens. Whether you want to have a flutter with grand national free bets and enjoy the thrill of the race or book that holiday you’ve been putting off for months, you should aim to start living in the moment more.

Whatever it is, sometimes just living in the now can have fantastic outcomes. Doing something that allows you to embrace life as it is with the people you love will allow you to notice a different perspective on the way you live your life as well.

Show people you care

In our busy lifestyles, we often don’t have time for regular meetings with friends and family. However, that’s not to say you don’t care about them or want to spend time with them. It can be tricky to schedule something in, but there are other ways to show people you care about them. Sending some flowers or video calling is a great way to have a chat. Plus, it’s often all you need to put a smile on your face.

Relationships are the foundations of who we are as people, but maintaining them when life gets in the way is challenging. By making some time, however small, you can open up a fulfiling way to make the most of these moments. Plus you get to reminisce about all the memories you share too.

Make time for self-care

To get the most out of situations, you need to be in the best mindset to do so. Self-care is an integral part of this, and taking some time out can have significant benefits for your overall health. You don’t have to spend hours in a pamper session to feel good either (although that does sound amazing!), you could read a book for half an hour, take a bath or listen to some music to take your mind off things for a while.

These moments can help us appreciate what we do have and need to look after – our health and ourselves. Plus, you could also use this time to keep a gratitude journal and note down the little things you’re grateful for every day.

Reward yourself for those little achievements

Much like taking time for self-care, rewarding yourself for life’s little achievements can have profound effects on your mental health. There are lots of things you do on a daily basis that include helping others and putting their feelings over your own. So it’s nice to take a step back and realise your own accomplishments. We don’t always get a pat on the back for a job well done, so why not give yourself one and reward your efforts every now and then.

Go outside more often

Some of life’s little pleasures include the beautiful outdoor environments around us. When life gets in the way, just getting outside for some fresh air seems like a mean feat. However, soaking up nature and the natural environment can help to improve your mood. You don’t have to go on an adventure hike to discover its benefits either, as just walking around your local area or exploring places such as National Parks or nature reserves can open up your mind to beautiful flora and fauna.

What’s more, if you love exercising such as running or cycling, why not give the gym a miss and get outside for your exercise. In the warmer months, it’s a great way to get fit, improve your mood, and get back to nature all in one go.

Enjoy rest time

In modern society, we’re programmed to feel like we always need to be busy. However, in contrast, taking time to rest can make you happier and more productive. Rest time can feel like a waste of time, but getting into a better mindset will ensure this time is utilised to help you enjoy the most of your day.

Switching off your devices earlier before bed and making an effort to do nothing can have surprising effects on your sleep and energy levels for the next day. These precious moments can also make you appreciate all the good and sometimes hectic things in your life and gives you time to take stock and feel grateful that you get to do it all over again tomorrow.