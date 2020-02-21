



Traveling for a month is quite exciting; however, it can be nerve-racking as well. Trying to put together what you need to pack can become a hectic process that stresses you out before you even set out on your adventure.

No need to worry too much though, here you will find how you can pack enough luggage for a 1-month trip:

1. Get the Right Suitcase

Having the right suitcase is important. A 1-month trip is lengthy and if you are planning to move from one place to another frequently, you will need a lightweight suitcase that can fit your luggage without becoming too heavy for you to lug around.

Finding the right-sized, check-in suitcase will also save you a ton of hassle because you will be able to fit your belongings in there and still have some room left over for souvenirs or gifts that you will want to get from the places you visit.

2. Research your Destination

When researching your destination, make sure to check the weather forecast of the time you will be spending there. You can glean a lot of information about what to pack if you know what the weather is going to be like.

It’s a given that you need to account for emergencies; however, if you know that your destination will have sunny, hot weather throughout the month, then it would be redundant to pack heavy clothes that will take up space and won’t even be worn.

3. Resilient Clothing

Whether you’re traveling with a smaller carry-on suitcase, which isn’t recommended for long trips, or you choose a larger check-in suitcase, you still have to work with limited space. You cannot throw in your whole closet for a trip. When choosing your clothes, make sure they are not easily wrinkled and don’t stain easily.

Keep in mind that even if you pack more than a week’s worth of outfits, you will still have to wear some of them repeatedly. You should consider packing resilient clothing that is easy to wash by hand or using a washing machine and doesn’t need special care.

4. Organizational System

After deciding what you want to take with you, follow an organizational system so that packing and unpacking isn’t a hassle. You can invest in packing cubes, where you can divide your clothes based on a specific system. You can pack your clothes into the cubes by day or clothing type.

It depends on how long you will be staying in one place at a time. For example, if you are staying in a hotel or a hostel for the whole month, you might not need to use packing cubes. On the other hand, if you plan to move between different accommodations then it is better to pack your things into cubes categorized by days.

If you follow these four steps while packing your luggage, no matter how long your trip may be, you won’t have an issue packing or unpacking. Don’t forget to use the space you have available wisely. These tips will save you a ton of time and effort in the future.