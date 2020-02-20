



Antonio Vidal, Torrevieja’s Councillor of Beaches of the City of Torrevieja, has said that he has completed the repair and conditioning tasks of 3 beaches following storm Gloria. They are la curva del Palangre, La Mata and la playa del Acequión.

Vidal said that repairs in the area of la curva del Palangre were extremely urgent due to the danger presented by the broken wooden walkway. However much of the wood has been changed along the promenade, as well as being sanded and painted

The guardrail has also been repaired, works that took about two weeks to complete and the entire section has been reopened to the public.

Fencing has been put in place in parts of La Mata beach, to restrict the access of vehicles, mainly motorhomes and on the Acequión beach the wooden pathway, which was in a deplorable state, has been replaced.

Part of the wall has also been repaired, in addition to the cleaning and repainting of puente del Acequión.