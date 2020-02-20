



By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

A Marijuana plantation drug bust by a Guardia Civil swoop in Rafal is the latest raid on the ongoing cartels in Spain.

Following surveillance by the national police, after a tip-off from Rafal Policia Local, a raid was put into action.

It was found a Marijuana plantation was in full swing in Rafal, a municipality in the Valencian Community, upon the Guardia Civil swoop.

Rafal is situated in the south of the province of Alicante, in the comarca of Vega Baja del Segura, with a population of less than 5,000 people.

The Guardia Civil arrested a male – alleged to be growing a marijuana plantation – metres from Rafal Police station.

Officers from Rafal Policia Local became aware of the drug plantation, after smelling marijuana during patrols, coming from disused premises.