By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

A Marijuana plantation drug bust by a Guardia Civil swoop in Rafal is the latest raid on the ongoing cartels in Spain.

Following surveillance by the national police, after a tip-off from Rafal Policia Local, a raid was put into action.

It was found a Marijuana plantation was in full swing in Rafal, a municipality in the Valencian Community, upon the Guardia Civil swoop.

Garden Felix
Garden Felix

Rafal is situated in the south of the province of Alicante, in the comarca of Vega Baja del Segura, with a population of less than 5,000 people.

The Guardia Civil arrested a male –  alleged to be growing a marijuana plantation – metres from Rafal Police station.

Officers from Rafal Policia Local became aware of the drug plantation, after smelling marijuana during patrols, coming from disused premises.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here