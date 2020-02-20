Bombshell for Lingfield in Saturday Ladbrokes Novice Stakes





By Andrew Atkinson

Joseph O’Brien trained Bombshell (2.40) is napped to land the Ladbrokes Novice Stakes over 5 furlongs at Lingfield Park on Saturday.

Irish trainer O’Brien has booked talented Ben Curtis for the ride, on the back of Bombshell finishing second and third in the last two outings at Dundalk.

Bangkok (NB) (3.15) is set to follow up a win last time out, the Andrew Balding trained star tipped to win the C1 BetWay Winter Derby Stakes over 1m 2f, with Sylvester De Sousa up.

Noble Prince (1.30) each-way; Corinthian Knight 20-1 (2.05) (ew); Goring (3.50) (ew); City Tour (4.25); Behind The Wall (4.55).

