Spanish Government launches Telephone 060 hotline for information on Brexit





The Spanish government has launched a new telephone service “Brexit 060” will began operating a little over 3 weeks ago. Its objective is to inform and respond to calls from members of the public, both Spanish and British, in relation to the implications and requirements of the United Kingdom leaving the EU.

The main information that will be provided revolves around the main themes: Residency, Healthcare, Driving Licenses, University study, Travel and Business.

To access the service you should call 060 if you are within Spain or 902 887060 if calling from abroad.

After a brief recorded introduction an automated digital voice system will guide you through a series of topics related to “Brexit” and in the requirements of you being fully prepared for the withdrawal.

Callers can also be attended to by representatives who will answer on any issue related to Brexit.

The Spanish government has also recently updated its Brexit information page.