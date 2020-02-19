Only a few weeks ago Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre reported that they were ‘experiencing the worst pressure they have ever been under in the 11 years they have been up and running’. Despite the fact that many people responded kindly with offers of help by volunteering and donating they desperately need more as – yes – the situation has deteriorated!
Sue Weeding reported previously that they owed €20,000 for forage above the €2,000 or so that they have to pay every couple of weeks for a new delivery of hay. They had started to reduce this amount and had got it down to €17,200 with donations they have been receiving but then the bomb fell earlier in the week!
Sue said ‘the suppliers of the forage have asked us to pay the remaining money we owe now, we totally understand but are completely devastated as we just don’t have this type of money’. The huge forage bill is not a normal occurrence and is due to the devastation caused by last September’s horrific storm which destroyed local crops and the Weedings now have to order the supplies from further afield and the cost is double.
Many people rallied around to help and support the Centre back in September but believe it or not due to dishonest people and the Government they have not received some of this help to date.
One example of this generosity came from Austria, where a very kind person heard their cries for help and he encouraged many farmers to donate hay from across Austria and Germany and a local Golf Society with the help of some others, generously paid for the transport which totalled €3,150. The money was paid to the transport company OTS-OBERLAUSITZER TRANSPORTSERVIC in Germany back in October.
EHCRC have been fobbed off with excuse after excuse as to why they haven’t received this delivery. As the hay delivery was not forthcoming they asked the company to return the money and at least they could put that to good use but the company are not responding to letters or phone calls. The Golf Society has now got lawyers involved to try to deal with this despicable transport company.
A second case of fantastic support had come from Norway, where a wonderful man organised for not one but several loads of hay to be transported from there to the Centre with a much needed tractor and water pump too.
All of these things being so generously donated in response to the critical situation the Centre was in but……..yes yet another stumbling block! This time the Spanish Government have said that 21% IVA (tax) must be paid on this donated food for the animals and the pump and the tractor as it is not classed as ‘a crisis situation or humanitarian need’.
The Norwegian Charity who are involved and their lawyers are arguing the case and are saying they should not have to pay tax on the donated goods which are being given as a direct result of the ‘crisis situation’ but equally they cannot afford to pay this tax on top.
As mentioned previously too the Charity Shops have been a vital source of funds which have kept the Centre going but the IVA tax on all the donated items that are sold is adversely affecting the takings and literally taking essential resources from the ‘horse’s mouth’