New location for the Mojácar tax collection office





On February 12th, the Mojácar Tax Collection Office moved to a new location, at Paseo de la Marina nº1 on the town’s Marina de la Torre Urbanization.

Mojácar Council would like to inform residents and anyone wishing to use the service about the new Office location, as well as the customer service hours which are Monday to Friday, from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

The Council hopes that this facility will assist all taxpayers, as well as improving customer service and accessibility.

In addition to local residents, the Mojácar Tax Office also attends to residents from the towns of Bédar, Turre and Los Gallardos.