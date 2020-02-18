THE CARDENAL BELLUGA THEATRE GROUP.





Hi everybody we had our annual meeting on Thursday 15th Febuary to find that we will continue to run the theatre group as before but with more attitude to get the show sorted in less time.

However this year has been hard due to the early flooding in our area and most important the loosing of our show director with illness. We have a group of good members and require more.

If you feel you would like to join us you will be welcome.The money we collect from shows go to our local charitys on La Marina and San Fulgencio. We are looking for Technical personel for lighting, sound, props,and of coarse actors singers, comedians,and dancers to join our own group.

If you feel you would be back stage to help with costumes you are also welcome.We are back at the Community Centre on the 15th Febuary at 2pm. We would like to see you.This is situated next to the Health and Tourist offices on Urb La Marina.