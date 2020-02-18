New SAT animal rescue Shop for Montesinos





By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron cut the ribbon on the official opening of the new SAT Animal Rescue charity shop, located in Alejo Martínez Street, near to the town square.

SAT animal rescue, founded in 1992, registered in Valencia as a Charity, have been present for a decade in Los Montesinos, helping 9,000 dogs with monies raised through volunteers.

SAT, who have a kennels based in Dolores which can home up to 70 dogs, help rescue, care and re-home the shelter of pets. https://www.satanimalrescue.com/

The picture shows the Mayor of Los Montesinos Jose Manuel Butron cuts the ribbon at the new SAT shop.