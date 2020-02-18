Local Freemasons Lodge Javea 40 hold its annual Ladies Night.





On 15th February, local Freemasons from Javea 40 Lodge held their annual Ladies Night at Salones Carrasco in Javea.

WBro. Nigel Parker, and his wife Mrs Susanne Parker, invited sixty-four Lodge members and their invited guests to join them for an excellent meal, followed by enthusiastic dancing to the sounds of local husband and wife duo, Double Impact, featuring the ever popular Ian and Gill Henry.

The substantial proceeds, of six hundred euros, from the evening are to be donated to the Javea charity Todos Juntos Javea to address the needs of local children suffering from autism.

Among the many guests attending was the still, remarkably sprightly, one hundred and six-years old Rosa Schaller, grandmother of Javea 40’s previous year’s Worshipful Master, WBro Jens Gerl. Rosa still enjoys her wine, cava and the odd glass of whiskey and, quite honestly, never changes from one year to the next. A great testimony to the medicinal benefits of wine, family, friendship and above all a happy and contented life.

Should you be interested in Freemasonry please contact me on the email address given below. prensa@glpvalencia.com