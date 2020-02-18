



Racing San Miguel 3-2 CD Cox

By Andrew Atkinson

Enrique grabbed a late winner to give Racing San Miguel a 3-2 win against CD Cox in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 at the Montesico Blanco.

Esteban gave Racing the lead on five minutes as the home side pressed the visitors goal early on. But it was CD Cox that hit back, with two goals to lead 2-1 at the interval.

Former CD Montesinos Brazilian born striker Vazquinho netted a penalty, to level the score at 2-2, with Enrique netting the winner in the dying minutes in a five-goals’ encounter.

Racing San Miguel sit third in the table, on 35 points, a point behind second place CF Esportiva Il-Licitana, in the race for promotion to Preferente, with runaway leaders Santa Pola CF on 47 points.