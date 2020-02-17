Two more yellow cards as Daya are put to the Sword by Torrevieja





Daya Nueva 3 – 7 Torrevieja

Daya were almost caught out on three minutes when they struggled to clear the ball but Torrevieja just could not force it over the line.

It was a torrid opening ten minutes and Daya had done well not to concede under constant pressure. There was no way though that the visitors would not be in front soon. So it came as no real surprise when following yet another good move on fifteen minutes Torrevieja took the lead.

Minutes later Daya did have half a chance when a poor back pass had the Torrevieja keeper scrambling to reach the ball before Daya’s Josue. To be fair to the home side they had upped their game a little since the goal but were still very much second best.

On thirty five minutes Mateo hit a fierce shot that was always rising as Daya found themselves in their opponents half for some considerable time ! Then a few minutes later Daya had a nice little effort from Cuco go just wide.

Half time arrived with no further goals but just how that had occurred was anyone’s guess!

Torrevieja started the second half on the front foot and within two minutes Jaime made a fantastic save but had no chance with the follow up, so 2-0 down and probably game over.

It was 3-0 on fifty one minutes when a fierce long range shot flew past a stranded Jaime, this could turn into a hammering for the home side.

The fourth goal came on fifty five minutes following a defensive error. Daya did pull a goal back on fifty seven minutes when Josue scored but there was very little chance of the home side causing an upset !

The visitors scored their fifth on sixty two minutes as they easily cut through Daya’s defence to give Jaime no chance.

On sixty five minutes Daya put together a very good move that Roberto finished off well to make it 5-2. Then almost immediately the visitors made it 6-2 as they continued to force the pace. It was 7-2 just moments later as a dejected Daya team had almost given up the ghost.

With five minutes to go Daya won a penalty up steps Josue, keeper saves but Josue scores at the second attempt. So 7-3 final score in a game that found Daya wanting in all departments.

Daya Dave, Team Sponsor: Segurlab