



By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

SAN Javier born Spanish capped womens football star Marta Penalver scored a hat-trick as Serie A Futsal Cagliari defeated Ragusa 6-1 away, to gain a third consecutive victory. “The win at Ragusa consolidated Futsal Cagliari’s position, and more importantly a play-off place, ahead of the game against Grisignano,” Marta exclusively told The Leader.

“Futsal Cagliari have both a strong frontline and a solid defence, with two goals conceded in the last three games,” added Marta.

Against Ragusa, Futsal Cagliari took the lead through Marquis, deflected by Pernazza into the net. Marta gave Futsal Cagliari a 2-0 lead, before Ragusa netted through Rebe, to trail 2-1 the interval.

In the second half, goals from Bruninha and two goals by Marta, completing her hat-trick, and Dayane completed the rout.

“I think that, here in Italy, I will have scored three or four hat- tricks, although I really do not remember them exactly,” said Marta. “The one that I remember is this last one against Ragusa – which has surely helped to get the three points for the team,” said Marta.