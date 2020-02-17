



Speaking of making something out of nothing, we will look at some of the most powerful comic book characters. These can be either good or bad, but what sets them apart is their levels of power and supremacy.

Greatest Comic Book Characters

One Above All

One Above All is considered to be the Supreme Being. He is omnipotent and omniscient. This means that there is no measure to the amount of power that he holds. Additionally, one able is omnipresent, this means there can only be one in all realities at the same time.

Living Tribunal

The Living Tribunal is a Marvel comic book character. He is second only to One Above All. The Living Tribunal is responsible for judging realities and keeping justice throughout the universe. He is that one character that will sacrifice millions of people in order to save billions.

Superman Prime One Million

We all know that Superman is powerful, however here we give you Superman Prime. This is a version of Superman in the future.

According to his origins story, Superman Prime lived inside the yellow sun for over 15 000 years. This gave him amazing powers like invulnerability, the ability to create life and even create entire whole universes.

Nemesis

Although we are sure as to how Nemesis was created, we know that she wielded great power. According to the comic she was the human form of all the six infinity stones. In addition, knowing how much one infinity stone has, you imagine just how powerful she was.

However, she soon got tired of her existence and she shattered her existence. This is what is believed to have led to the creation of the infinity stones.