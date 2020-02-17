LMTCC open 2020 season against Madrid 1st under new captain





By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC played their first competitive game of the 2020 season against Madrid 1st in a T10 fixture at La Manga Resort, under newly-elected captain A. Alger.

LaMangaTorre CC team:

Alger (capt/wk), T. Knowles, J. Kinsella, T. Culshaw, C. Rumi, P. Singh, K. Wood. P. Harvey, Am. Singh, Ar. Singh, C. Wood.

Connor Wood opened the first over, claiming a wicket, caught by Ar. Singh.

Madrid 1st steadied up putting some valuable runs on the board, before a wicket fell in the sixth over, Pawitter Singh taking a catch, off his own bowl.

Ar. Singh claimed a wicket, following good work from WK A. Alger. A tight two overs from C. Rumi and T. Culshaw restricted Madrid 1st to 11 runs and the loss of another wicket, from T. Culshaw. Total: 87/5-10 overs.

In response, A. Alger lead the chase with partner T. Knowles, that quickly grew, with the 50 stand coming up in the fifth-sixth over.

Wickets fell, with T. Knowles and A. Alger, that saw 25 runs needed by LaMangaTorre CC, from three overs.

Kinsella, T. Culshaw and C. Rumi fell eight runs short of the target. A. Alger: 43 (33); T. Knowles 19 (21) a partnership of 66 from 45 balls.

“The match ended in defeat, but was played in a good spirit in the Spanish Regional T10 Tournament,” LMTCC’s Kieran Wood told The Leader.

*Video of LaMangaTorre CC player T. Knowles – crashing into a post against Madrid 1st in T10 Tournament.

https://www.facebook.com/1556059558041767/posts/2429806064000441/