Benitachell Bowls Club Finals of the Winter Rinks





On Saturday, 15th February, Benitachell Bowls Club had the final games of the Winter Rinks. It all started on the 16th November 2019 and continued every Saturday morning. Members of Javea Green and El Cid entered teams and joined a large selection of Benitachell Bowlers.

This is an open competition for teams of bowlers consisting of 10 to 12 players and linked with Javea Green as a BBC & JGBC Combined Competition with some of the bowlers from the same teams competing in both clubs. Javea Green Bowls Clubs Winter Trips finals took place on the 8th February and it was then on to Benitachell Bowls Club on the following Saturday to decide which team was the overall winner from the linked games.

The weather was wonderful and there was a great turn out for the final day.

The successful team from the BBC Competition were Mavericks, with Los Nabos second and third place was Seagulls. Benitachell Bowls Club President, Maria Moraweic of Dragon Insurance presented the prizes to the lucky winners. Keith Hamilton of Javea Green then presented the bonus prize to the overall winners, which Jeff Richards accepted on behalf of the Mavericks.

Tapas was provided for everyone on completion and was thoroughly enjoyed.