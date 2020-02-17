Another minor quake hits Montesinos





By Andrew Atkinson

The latest earthquake to hit the Vega Baja saw the epicentre in Los Montesinos – that registered at 2.2 on the Richter scale on February 11.

The earthquake hit in the early hours of the morning, with Los Montesinos, Guardamar, Almoradi, Orihuela and Torrevieja areas feeling the tremor.

An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hit Torrevieja in March 2019.

Torrevieja suffered an earthquake in 1829 that lead to the devastation of surrounding town within the Vega Baja hamlet.

The earthquakes are common in the area, due to being on a high seismic plain.

On March 21, 1829, an earthquake of 6.6 on the Richter scale hit Torrevieja that destroyed houses while people were at home.

Along with Torrevieja, Guardamar suffered severe damage and the town had to be re-designed. But it was in Almoradi where the most damage occurred.

2,965 houses were completely destroyed, with 2,396 houses damaged. And 386 people died, with 375 sustaining injury.

Almoradi remember those that passed away annually by holding Saint San Emigdio, the patron Saint for earthquakes, and say prayers in memory of victims.

The 1829 earthquake remains at the forefront in the history of the Vega Baja.

Following a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in August 2008, requests to take out San Emigdio to the street was undertaken, accompanied by 1,000 people within the hamlet regions.

An earthquake of 2.3 on the Richter scale was registered in Lorca, Murcia, on February 11. Nine people died in Lorca in 2011 following an earthquake.