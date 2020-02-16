Vistabella Bowls Report by MonteStan

Lovely weather produced some good games this week. Monday started off with three tight well fought games the Abatrosses(Enterprise Div.) winning 8 – 6 away to Greenlainds Maples shots for 107 against 99. The Drivers (Discovery Div.) had a similar result at home against the La Marina Pathfinders,  winning  8 – 6 again with 101 shots for and 89 against. The Eagles (Voyager Div.) had a good and very rare result away to Emerald Ilse Saturns drew 7 – 7 shots 105 – 105 what a score ! got to be a record I’m sure.

Wednesday saw Vistabella away to La Marina in the Winter league take a beating 10 – 2 with  72 shots for and 98 against.

The Lanzadores  Southern league Div. A away to Mazarron Minors on Friday  took a good win 8 – 6 with 102 shots for and 92 against. Whilst the  Picadores away to Greenlands Cedars  in  Div.B. did well against a strong opposition winning 3 rinks and drawing one, though losing out on shots, thus 6 – 8 with 94 for  and 113 against.  The Conquisdadores at home to Emerald Ilse Outlaws in Div.C. drew 7 – 7 shots 97 for and 98 against,  another  really close one as with Monday result. Well done all !

