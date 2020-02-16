Vistabella Bowls Report by MonteStan





Lovely weather produced some good games this week. Monday started off with three tight well fought games the Abatrosses(Enterprise Div.) winning 8 – 6 away to Greenlainds Maples shots for 107 against 99. The Drivers (Discovery Div.) had a similar result at home against the La Marina Pathfinders, winning 8 – 6 again with 101 shots for and 89 against. The Eagles (Voyager Div.) had a good and very rare result away to Emerald Ilse Saturns drew 7 – 7 shots 105 – 105 what a score ! got to be a record I’m sure.

Wednesday saw Vistabella away to La Marina in the Winter league take a beating 10 – 2 with 72 shots for and 98 against.

The Lanzadores Southern league Div. A away to Mazarron Minors on Friday took a good win 8 – 6 with 102 shots for and 92 against. Whilst the Picadores away to Greenlands Cedars in Div.B. did well against a strong opposition winning 3 rinks and drawing one, though losing out on shots, thus 6 – 8 with 94 for and 113 against. The Conquisdadores at home to Emerald Ilse Outlaws in Div.C. drew 7 – 7 shots 97 for and 98 against, another really close one as with Monday result. Well done all !

Vista bella Bowls Club is sponsored by: Venture Fleet Services, TV Choice, Oneway Services, Serenity Insurance, Carpet Heaven.

How about coming and have a go at bowling we would be pleased to see you. We can arrange a free session and lesson . You could get hooked it’s a fabulous game and a very sociable one you’ll meet lots of new friends.

Also bowlers are most welcome, we have a brand new green and are looking for new members. Please contact: Club Captain – David Jenkins pacadasu@yahoo.com or Charlie Watkins charlieatpathways@yahoo.co.uk.