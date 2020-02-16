



By Barry Jones & Gail Willshire

San Miguel Club Championship Finals took place on 8th & 9th February, the Winners and Runners up were:-

The Irene Ward Ladies Singles Trophy was won by Mary Dyer for the 3rd year in a row. Lynn Greenland was the runner up.

The Reg Cooper Men’s Singles Trophy was won by Brian Errington. The runner up was James Cutting.

Men’s Nominated Pairs – Winners – John Marshall and Tom Dalgleish who beat Mike Douglas and Stan North

Ladies Nominated Pairs – Winners – Lin Miller and Margaret Patterson who beat Val Hignett and Anita Brown

Mixed Pairs – winners Barbara & Frank Scotthern who beat Lynn Greenland & Noel Davis

Mixed Triples – winners Anne Young, Tom Dalgleish and John Marshall who beat James Cutting, Carol Broomfield and Steve Cantley

Mixed Rinks – winners Noel Davis, Frank Scotthern, John Marshall and Mary Dyer who beat Don Whitney, Bob Graham, Carol Broomfield and Steve Cantley

A big thank you to Martin & Dawn from Cheers Bar for sponsoring the Club championship Finals weekend

On Monday San Miguel Alsations were home to Emerald Isle titans where they shared the points 7-7 (97 shots to 98) best winning triple were Pat McEwan, Ron Nairey and Dave McEwan 28-7.

Also on Monday San Miguel Beagles were home to Quesada Pearls winning 8-6 (115 shots to 97) bet winning triple were Cliff Plaisted, Val Collier and Dave Johnson 30-12.

On Wednesday San Miguel were home to Greenlands losing 4-8 (80 shots to 91) best winning rink James Cutting, Belle McCarline, Val Collins and Lin Miller.

In the Berleen Trophy Tony Sansom, Linda Plaisted, Val Hignett and Lee Sinclair won 19-12.

On Friday San Miguel Boxers were home to Country Bowls Geckos where they ‘had a bad day at the office’ losing 14-0 (80 shots to 131)

San Miguel Bulldogs were away to San Luis Lions losing 6 – 8 (92-103) best winning triple Ian Hope, Ken Hope and Lynn Greenland 22-13.

A reminder that the Wasps sessions take place Wednesdays 1:30 for 2:00 – €5 for an afternoon’s bowling with shoes and woods available to borrow. Due to the popularity of the Wasps, first time bowlers are now asked to attend an initial coaching session on Tuesday afternoons, starting at 1:45.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President Stuart Hemmings on 965 720 461, or the Secretary Gail Willshire on 965 020 492.