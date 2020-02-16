



Today’s game kicked off in the mist at Guardamar with both mid table teams looking for 3 points to push them up the table.

With no wind to speak of conditions were ideal for a great game of football between two equally matched teams.

The first half was a cagey affair with both teams reluctant to over commit players in the final third and the best chance went to the visitors when Runar Olafsson found himself with a chance to chip the home goalkeeper from 35 yards only to see his effort drop a yard wide of the home teams goal. HT 0-0

The second half started much as the first. Although Runar Olafsson thought he has beaten the offside trap early on only to see his goal ruled out by the referee standing 40yards from play.

An intelligent flick on header however from Orihuela Costa Veteranos’s Mark Shaw saw Runar again run in and dispatch his effort off the left hand upright past the oncoming Guardamar goalkeeper 0-1.

The lead did not last long however as a fortunate deflection off of an OCV defender saw a tame looking effort deflect past the stranded away goalkeeper and into the far corner of his net. 1-1

Unfortunately the game will be remembered by some dubious refereeing as the man in black had a huge impact on the game.

A nice natured match then saw two of the visitors players being red carded for tame 2nd yellow card offences which left OCV having to play the last 12 minutes with 9 men.

Orihuela Costa Veteranos battled hard till the end and withstood the home teams efforts as they pushed for the winner to keep the game at 1-1 and claim a well deserved point.

Full Time Score – Guardamar 1 – 1 Orihuela Costa Veteranos

Goal Scorer : Runar Olafsson 1

Man of The Match: Declan Houlihan

Special thanks to our sponsors : Di Stefano Bar, Playa Flamenca Painting Services, Little Bits ( Building and General Maintenance Services)