MONTE MARCH ON TOWARD THE TITLE





Callosa Dep. CF go third

By Andrew Atkinson, Chief Sports Editor

Callosa Deportivo CF jumped to third place in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 football league after defeating CF Popular 4-1 on Saturday.

Callosa’s comfortable win sees them sit behind CF Esportiva Il-Licitana and leaders Santa Pola in the promotion race to Preferente.

In a bottom of the table fixture, second bottom Monovar CF suffered a 3-2 home defeat against fourth bottom CF Castalla, in a five-hole thriller.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional, leaders CD Montesinos moved closer to lifting the title, following a 4-0 away win at CD Dolores on Saturday, played at San Fulgencio in a switch of venue, due to continuing improvement works being undertaken at Dolores.

Monte top the Group 14 placings, ahead of CF Sporting Albatera ‘A’ and CD Benijofar, under new coach Jesus Santander.

Meanwhile Callosa de Segura will host the 2nd edition of the Mundialito Selecciones Fútbol 8, during April 11-12.

The Legends Sport team met with the Mayor and Councillor for Sports of Callosa de Segura, Manuel Martínez and Moisés Garri, and the President and Vice President of Callosa Deportiva, Jose Manuel Ballester and Antonio Illán (pictured) following the announcement.