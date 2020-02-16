ICING ON THE CAKE!





Haydock Park-Lingfield Park trebles: Ice Pyramid Newcastle win in 7-horse 7,835-1 Super Heinz bet

By Andrew Atkinson

Haydock Park and Lingfield Park trebles and Newcastle winner Ice Pyramid formed part of a seven-horse 7,835-1 whirlwind Super Heinz – as Storm Dennis hit racing on Saturday!

Sir Psycho (13-8), Ramses De Teillee (5-6) and Alcala (4-1) returned a 24-1 treble at Haydock Park.

Dublin Pharaoh (5-6), Harry’s Bar (5-1) and El Ghazwari (4-7) returned a 17-1 treble at Lingfield. Ice Pyramid (1-2) was a winning selection at Newcastle, completing a 623-1 accumulator – and the 7,835-1 Super Heinz (120 bets).

At Ascot, each-way selections Valtor (6-1), Jolly’s Cracked It (12-1) (Skybet 5 places), and The Gallantway (9-1), were all placed.

Haydock Park each-way tip Yala Enki (11-4) from 5-1 ante post, finished third. Newcastle tips Oriental Lilly (NR); Strawberryandcream (WD).

Wincanton was abandoned, due to a waterlogged course.

