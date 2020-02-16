Ice-cool Kirby wins at Newcastle as Storm Dennis hits!





By Andrew Atkinson

Philip Kirby saddled headline tip Ice Pyramid to victory on the All-Weather at Newcastle on Saturday night – where conditions at times were similar to a storm gale – at sea!

As Storm Dennis picked up, torrential rain and blustery gale forced winds hit Newcastle where punters, jockeys, trainers, et al, got a drenching.

Green Oaks Farm stables, Richmond, North Yorkshire based Kirby saddled four of seven runners in the opening race, with Ice Pyramid (1-2) under jockey Ben Curtis, winning the BetWay Handicap over 1m 4f.

Ice Pyramid, who beat Groveman by 5 lengths, formerly with Godolphin, trained by S. bin Suroor, was Curtis’s 82nd winner on the All-weather: “The strong winds and rain, when coming, hit you hard,” said Curtis.

“It was another exciting win for Ice Pyramid; owners Bill Fraser and Adrian Pritchard – and our team – on the wildest and wettest of days,” said Kirby.

“Ice Pyramid headed our team of five runners on Saturday, all on the All-Weather,” said Kirby, who saddled Ice Pyramid against stablemates Lady Camelot, Iconic Belle and Dieu Benisse. Kirby also saddled Flat debutant Red Dragoness in the Fillies Novice Stakes.

