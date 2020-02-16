Greenlands Bowls Club by Dave Webb





In the Enterprise Division, the Maples were at home to Vistabella Albatrosses, final score – shots, 99 – 107. Points, 6 – 8. BWR – B Reagan, K Hardy, R Cordell. 23 – 15.

In the Voyager Division, the Chestnuts were away to La Siesta Pioneers. Final score – 78 – 149. Points, 0 – 14.

In the Voyager Division the Beech were up against a very strong Country Bowls Flamingos side, final score – shots, 93 – 117. Points, 2 – 12. BWR, B Haynes, V Young, J Skipper. 27 – 22.

In the Discovery Division, the Sycamores were away to Emerald Isle Moonrakers. Final score, shots 105 – 88. Points, 7 – 7. BWR – P Lockley, M Lockley, M Brown. 29 – 6.

In the Winter League we were away to San Miguel, final scores were – shots 91 – 80, Points, 8 – 4. BWR were, B Tomlin, P Lockley, M Lockley, M Brown. 24 – 11.

In the Southern league, the Elms were away to La Marina Seagulls. Final score. Shots for 69, against, 116. Points 0 – 14. Meanwhile the Ash were away to Country Bowls Cubs. Final scores – shots, 71 – 130, Points 1 – 13.

The Oaks were at home to La Marina Sharks, final score – shots 117 – 94. Points, 10 – 4. BWR were B Tomlin, K Hardy, D Donovan. 30 – 11.

The Cedars were at home to Vistabella Picadors, final score, shots 113 – 94, points, 8 – 6. BWR J Webb, S Cooper, D Webb. 32 – 8.