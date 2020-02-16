Cyrname scare in Ascot fall





By Andrew Atkinson

Aptly named Riders Onthe Storm won the Grade 1 Betway Ascot Chase for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies – with odds on 4-11 favourite Cyrname falling at the last, when beaten – as Storm Dennis hit the UK.

Cyrname trainer Paul Nicholls said: “When he got up it was brilliant and my God what a reception.”

Spectators gave a roaring cheer after Cyrname appeared to be none the worse after the fall: “The reaction of the crowd showed just how much everyone cares.

“The vets were brilliant – and thank God he was only winded,” said a relieved Nicholls.

“The main thing is that Cyrname and Traffic Fluide (fell last) are both okay,” said sporting winning jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

“The target is the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham and we will look at getting him there in the best of condition.

“Rider Onthe Storm is in the prime of his career – we are delighted,” added Sam Twiston-Davies.

Each-way tips, Valtor (6-1) ran second behind Ballyoptic; Jolly’s Cracked It (12-1) ran fourth (Skybet paid 5 places); and The Gallantway (9-1) finished second behind 2-1 favourite St Barts, under jockey Ben James at Ascot: “He is a young horse – and has a bright future,” said James of St Barts.

Aintree Randox Health Grand National entry Yala Enki (11-4) from 7-2, tipped each-way, finished third behind shock 33-1 rank outsider Smooth Stepper, when beating Lord Du Mesnil at Haydock Park in the Unibet Grand National Trial on Saturday.

11-year-old Smooth Stepper, trained by Alex Hales, rallied under jockey Harry Bannister to thwart Lord Du Mesnil: “He jumped well and saw the race out well,” said Bannister.

Tip, Sir Psycho (13-8) trained by Paul Nicholls and ridden by Byrony Frost, was an impressive winning selection at Haydock Park.

Ramses De Teillee (5-6) trained by David Pipe, was a winning selection at Haydock Park, under jockey David Noonan.

