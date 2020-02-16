



Crescendo International Choir performed a concert Saturday night, February 8 at Salt Church in Los Montesinos that raised 1200 euros for the church. Salt Church plans to use this money and other funds it has raised for new flooring.

Among the music performed by the choir were three popular Spanish songs entitled Amapola, Clavelitos and Viva la Vida. Other music sung were such well-known tunes as Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, Fix You by Coldplay, I Have a Dream by Abba, Imagine and Let it Be by the Beatles, among other melodies. Tenor Robin Myers sang his first solo with the choir, performing Country Roads, by John Denver. The choir ended the performance in its traditional way, by singing the Blessing of Aaron to the audience.

Crescendo International Choir plans to give another concert at Salt Church at 18:00 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with the Chivenor (England) Military Ladies Choir. A donation of 10 euros will be required to see the concert. Salt Church is located at Pol. Ind. Levante II, Calle Daya Nueva, 12 in Los Montesinos. It is off CV-945, slightly northeast of the popular Spanish La Herradura restaurant.

Do you like singing? Crescendo International Choir welcomes new members. We rehearse at Casa Contenta, located in Rojales on Avenida Justo Quesada, from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays. We are made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses from at least 10 different countries around the world. For more information, go to www.crescendo-choir.com.