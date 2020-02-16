ANGLICAN LENT & EASTERTIDE SERVICES – 2020

- THE ANGLICAN CHAPLAINCY OF ST PETER & ST PAUL – TORREVIEJA, CHAPLAINCY CHURCH SERVICES & OTHER EVENTS
Wed 26 Feb – Ash Wednesday/First Day of Lent
11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes
7:00 pm La Siesta – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes
Fri 6 Mar – Women’s World Day of Prayer
4:00 pm La Siesta
Sun 22 Mar – Mothering Sunday
Church Centre’s normal service times
Wed 25 Mar – Annunciation of Our Lord to the Blessed Virgin Mary (Lady Day)
11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist
Wed 1 Apr – Stations of the Cross (Sponsored by the Mothers Union)
11:00 am for 11:30 – Rojales- ‘Way of the Cross’ (via Calles Algorfa&Daya Nueva)
Sun 5 Apr – Palm Sunday
Church Centres’ normal Service times – with Blessing of Palms, Commemoration of the Lord´s Entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Eucharist
Thu 9 Apr- Maundy Thursday
11:00 am Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist with Reception of Holy Oils from Diocesan Chrism Mass and Recommitment to Priestly and Lay Ministry
7:00 pm La Siesta – Eucharist of the Lord´s Supper and ‘Watch of the Passion’
Fri 10 Apr – Good Friday
11:00 am Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecuménico) (La Regia/La Zenia) – Ecumenical ‘Stations of the Cross’
3:00 pm Los Balcones – Celebration of the Passion of the Lord
Sat 11 Apr – Holy Saturday
7:00 pm Los Balcones – The Easter Vigil
(followed by Resurrection celebration)
Please note the time we begin this evening. This service lasts around 1.5 hours.
It is the most important service of the Church´s Year!
Sun 12 Apr- Easter Day
Church Centres´ normal Service times.
All services are celebrations of the Holy Eucharist.
FOOTNOTE
For more general information on the workings of the Chaplaincy – and other planned activities and events – please view their web-site:
https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/
The specific location of the various Churches together with their normal Services can be found here:
https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/where-we-are/
Also follow them on their Facebook pages too:
https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/
The Anglican Chaplaincy extends a very warm and friendly welcome to all denominations who live in or are visiting our area and our Churches