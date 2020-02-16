ANGLICAN LENT & EASTERTIDE SERVICES – 2020

ANGLICAN LENT & EASTERTIDE SERVICES – 2020

  • THE ANGLICAN CHAPLAINCY OF ST PETER & ST PAUL – TORREVIEJA, CHAPLAINCY CHURCH SERVICES & OTHER EVENTS

Wed 26 Feb – Ash Wednesday/First Day of Lent

11:00 am         Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes

7:00 pm           La Siesta – Holy Eucharist with Imposition of Ashes

Fri 6 Mar – Women’s World Day of Prayer

4:00 pm           La Siesta

Sun 22 Mar – Mothering Sunday

Church Centre’s normal service times

Wed 25 Mar – Annunciation of Our Lord to the Blessed Virgin Mary (Lady Day)

11:00 am         Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist

Wed 1 Apr – Stations of the Cross (Sponsored by the Mothers Union)

11:00 am for 11:30 – Rojales- ‘Way of the Cross’ (via Calles Algorfa&Daya Nueva)

Sun 5 Apr – Palm Sunday

Church Centres’ normal Service times – with Blessing of Palms, Commemoration of the Lord´s Entrance into Jerusalem and Holy Eucharist

Thu 9 Apr- Maundy Thursday

11:00 am         Lago Jardin – Holy Eucharist with Reception of Holy Oils from Diocesan Chrism Mass and Recommitment to Priestly and Lay Ministry

7:00 pm           La Siesta – Eucharist of the Lord´s Supper and ‘Watch of the Passion’

Fri 10 Apr – Good Friday

11:00 am         Cristo Resucitado (Centro Ecuménico) (La Regia/La Zenia) – Ecumenical ‘Stations of the Cross’

3:00 pm           Los Balcones – Celebration of the Passion of the Lord

Sat 11 Apr – Holy Saturday

7:00 pm           Los Balcones The Easter Vigil

(followed by Resurrection celebration)

Please note the time we begin this evening.  This service lasts around 1.5 hours.

It is the most important service of the Church´s Year!

 Sun 12 Apr- Easter Day

Church Centres´ normal Service times.

All services are celebrations of the Holy Eucharist.

FOOTNOTE

For more general information on the workings of the Chaplaincy – and other planned activities and events – please view their web-site:

https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/

The specific location of the various Churches together with their normal Services can be found here:

https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/wp/where-we-are/

Also follow them on their Facebook pages too:

https://www.facebook.com/anglicantorrevieja/

The Anglican Chaplaincy extends a very warm and friendly welcome to all denominations who live in or are visiting our area and our Churches

