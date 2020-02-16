Andrea Atzeni winning-treble tips at Lingfield  Park. 





Dublin Pharaoh, Harry’s Bar and El Ghazwari winning treble at Lingfield Park

By Andrew Atkinson

Headline tips under Italian jockey Andrea Atzeni came up trumps at Lingfield Park on Saturday – with selections Dublin Pharaoh, Harry’s Bar and El Ghazwari – returning to the winner’s enclosure at the Surrey track.

Atzeni – who rode four winners on the card – kicked-off his open winning ride on Roger Varian trained Dublin Pharaoh (5-6) impressive, when landing the Ladbrokes Novices Stakes over 1 mile.

Harry’s Bar (5-1) trained by John Fanshawe won the Class 2 BetWay Handicap over 6 furlongs, with Atzeni up, in a race that sadly saw Kachy suffer a fatal injury, after being pulled up by jockey Richard Kingscote.

James Fanshawe sent condolences, via Twitter, saying: “Thoughts go out to the Tom Dascombe stable. Kachy has been a real star. On his day one of the best sprinters in the country.”

Atzeni was successful on El Ghazwari (4-7) trained by Hugo Palmer, when winning the Class 3 BetWay Handicap over 1m 2f.

Atzeni also rode Jack The Truth (6-1) to victory in the BetWay Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Selection, Sophar Sogood (9-2) finished second, beaten 1/2 length by 7-4 favourite Dazzling Darren in the finale at Lingfield.

*Alcala (4-1) trained by Paul Nicholls, was a winning selection at Haydock Park (5.00) in the Unibet Chase over 2 miles 6f, when beating odds on 4-6 favourite Wishing And Hoping.

