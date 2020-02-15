Callosa Police force loses 35% of its officers





Callosa de Segura has 11 fewer officers, a reduction of 35% of its workforce, after 11 temporary agents were let go last week.

All were interim agents who, for the most part, carried out management and traffic duties. They were not allowed to carry firearms and they were rarely assigned to duties involving security work.

However the mayor of Callosa, Manuel Martínez, says that security in the municipality is still guaranteed by reorganising the tasks and schedules of the agents that remain.

“All the needs are covered by restructuring the workforce following the chaos created by the previous government so that now, with fewer agents, we have a much more efficient body,” he said.