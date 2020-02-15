Airlines face disruption as Storm Dennis hits UK





Holidaymakers destined for Spain caught up

Plane travelling from San Francisco to Heathrow quarantined due to a suspected Coronavirus

British Airways and easyJet are amongst airlines facing disruption this weekend – as Storm Dennis hits the UK.

Thousands of holidaymakers – some destined for Spain – are caught up in Storm Dennis, with half-term breaks hindered.

easyJet announced on Saturday, February 15, that 234 flights will not take off. Thousands of passengers faced chaos over Saturday and Sunday, with over 300 flights cancelled, due to Storm Dennis, at present.

Winds of up to 70mph – along with heavy rain – are set to hit, with rail and other transport schedules set to come to a standstill in many parts of the UK.

Meanwhile a plane travelling from San Francisco to London’s Heathrow airport has been quarantined – and passengers informed they cannot leave the aircraft – due to a person on board suspected of having Coronavirus.