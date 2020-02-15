



A surprising stat from the Hyenas Loungers encounter, was the visiting Chemies showed little form over the first six legs, but shared the remaining six singles. lt was disappointing to be 5-1 down and then throw all their three figure scores in the singles winning three.

Hyenas got off to a flyer in the first, ” He’s got no hair ” Johnny Eyre outing on 72, t16, d12. Paul Durrant finished the second triple on d20, Eyre adding a second winning double in the third a d4. Tons from Gareth Bevan and John Rodford, very little from the visitors.

The pairs followed in a similar fashion, Alex Nikolov taking the first on d6, partner Rodford 112. The fifth saw Eyre completing 601 on d5, Durrant a ton for 5-0. Bob Taylor 135 and Cyril Harrison 85, 99, looked to be in control in the sixth, but Legends Mike Tierney and Paul Shopland, more than matched the scoring, Tierney closing out on d6.

Rodford with two tons and a host of 80+’s, just limped over the line against Graham White 2×100, the Hyena eventually closing on d1. The Hub now ensured of a draw, significantly ramped up the volume with their version of ” Yellow Submarine “. Led by who else but Simon Williams the chorus of ” we all play for the yellow Hub machine ” rang out over the Plaza and beyond and promptly inspired the Loungers to consecutive victories.

Firstly Billy Dolling overcame ” Del Boy ” McGauley, with a two zip win on d10 and d9, both players recording 2×100. Tieney followed with 6 x 80+ scores finishing on d18, d20, opponent Taylor 2×100. Harrison halted the resurgence winning his leg and match for both points.

Super barman Jack Morris made it three singles for thr visitors with an excellent performance closing d15, d16, after 95, 140,100 and 119, earning himself a deserved MOTM. The concluding leg went to Durrant d20, d8, 3×100 for 8-4 opponent Jimmy Mackay not quite up to his usual standard, but as expected, still smiling.

Honours split between the Lads of Ale House and the Pirates of Trinity, both shine one week and then underperform the the next. Frustrating !! Sid Cross opened for the Pirates on d8, Ron Chadwick making it 0-2 on d17, tons from the consistent Dario Sierra and Ben Lane the Lads response.

Sierra added a 140 in the third, plus finding d4 for 1-2. As usual Alan Havelock figured in the spoils, levelling on d4, leaving Andre Wing to make it three on the trot with d20, Ray Hayes responding with a 117. Anticipating a a 4-2 half time lead through Sierra and Eugene Lane with the throw, the Lads came unstuck as the Pauls Cripwell and Chick d10 overcame the favourites for 3-3.

Cripwell restored the Pirates lead with a d9 against a lively Jim Gray 135, only to lose it again via Havelock 2×100 and d2 disposing of Martin Hastings 114. Cross made it five for Trinity, his new revamped grip doing the business with 100, 140, and doubles to boot. Two home victories swung the lead back to the Ale House, Sierra showing form with 2×100, d20 and d16, team mate Ben Lane defeating Chick to make it 6-5 for a well earned point.

The likeable Wing had the responsibility in the last to earn the bonus win point, facing the redoubtable Yvonne Rouffignac. Wing a recent MOTM had no response to the rampant Pirate 2×100, 140, then nailing d20 and d8 for six apiece. Sierra and Rouffignac MOTM.

A superb 133 from Sue Spiers and a d8 from Paige McCarthy opened the visiting Hellraisers account at the Pint Depot venue of the Queens. Debbie Wright made it all square on d14 and then showed off in the third with a d2. Spiers d2 and Ann Taylor d14 edged Hellraising girls narrowly ahead after five, only for Rachel Broadhead to level on d2.

McCarthy despite suffering from an alleged far Eastern virus kept her nerve to find d2 against an in form Wright. McCarthy left soon after for her bed and is now in recovery after watching ” The Only Way is Essex ” and ” Love lsland “in comfort. Taylor completed her 501 on d12 for 3-5 , but it was to be the Hubs last as Marie Cummins d2, Alison Wands d10, Lorraine Cox d16 and Jeanette Cooks d4 cleaned up the remainder for 7-5. MOTM Cooks and Taylor.

The Tiaras were certainly not ‘Bullied’ or even intimidated by the lovely lads from Las Rosas this week. They definitely gave as good as they got with Denise Green levelling us with 14 – D4 after the 2nd triples. Pat Schofield levelled us again in the first of the pairs games on D2 and then Elizabeth Cowan’s 134 and Lesley Eagles D5 equalised in the 3rd pairs despite a 140 from Super Mario Garcia.

The Tiaras then went ahead with a pair of D3’s from Shazzles Marshall against Tezza Brindley who fought bravely through high winds from the chalker. Antonio Garcia could only manage two D1 finishes against a slightly erratic Cowan. Then the real fireworks started.

A closely fought contest between Simone de Lacy and Lee Walters saw a 133 and 140 from the Tiara who lost out on the last throw to a lucky Walters, for a narrow defeat. Super Pat Schofield (MOTM) hurled a barrage of big scores (100, 140, 120) against Super Mario’s 100, 2 x 140 and gave us a 2-1 win with D5 and D18. Finally Lelly Eagles so nearly scalped Jem Gledhill with her 2 x 100, 109, 119 but succumbed 1 – 2 with some fine finishing from Bullies’ MOTM. Brilliant night of good banter and great dart

Spotlight Sid Cross

No need to introduce this dodgy looking character, but for the few that may not know, it’s Sid Cross the Trinity Pirates cheerleader. Formerly on the engineering staff of the “Daily Mail ” and a 40 ton articulated truck driver, Sid now aspires to become a professional B.B.Q. chef, having already completed 7 years of his apprenticeship.

Born in Poplar East London, some 76 years ago, he spent 20 years prior to moving here, in Sidcup, Kent. His 16 years in Spain has proved nowhere near enough to learn any local lingo, but fortunately for him, wife of 46 years Linda ( ex Euronics league secretary ) is fluent. They have two boys Wayne and Dean, both in the U.K., plus six grandchildren, the eldest of whom she recently took to Euro Disney Paris.

Much of Sids leisure time before migrating was spent competition carp fishing mainly in France, where he achieved his largest catch of a 38lb Common Carp.”

He rues the fact of not being able to savour his favourite dish of Jellied Eels and Pie and Mash, but makes do with the plentiful supply of local sea food.

As you would expect the Cockney Boy enjoys watching ” Only Fools “, the ” Bourne ” series of film thrillers and of course West Am football club, even though the ” Ammers ” rarely give their supporters much to celebrate. When he does it’s a Strongbow cider with a Gin n Tonic chaser for good measure.

Not remembering how many years he’s been playing, he does, like many of us watch televised darts, yet another enjoying the exploits of Gary Anderson. Educated in Forest Hill London and having three degrees, he lists ” When will i see you again ” as his favourite.