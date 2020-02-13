Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 10.2.20





Monday’s competition was a ‘2 ball better ball’ (high and low) and our winners, with 45 points, were Friedel Knebel together with Petina Murray. Just to confuse you Friedel also came in third place, with Nigel Price, with a score of 44!

The serious business of determining who would be this year’s club Champion began on Wednesday. Played over six rounds of Stableford (with the best four to count) Nora Betts staked her claim with an incredible 45 points.

In second place, with 39 points, it was that man again Friedel and much to my surprise, I came in third with 38 points.

This week’s pearl of wisdom comes from none other than Ben Hogan who once commented, ‘The most important shot in golf is the next one’.