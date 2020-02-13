



By Andrew Atkinson

Italian ace jockey Andrea Atzeni is booked to ride at Lingfield Park on Saturday with notable mounts at the Surrey track.

Sardinia born Atzeni, 28, is up on Roger Varian trained Dublin Pharaoh (2.00) in the C5 Ladbrokes Novices Stakes, over 1 mile.

Dublin Pharaoh, beaten favourite over 1m at Newcastle in December, finished fourth in a C3 race at Chelmsford in November, behind Great Ambassador.

Atzeni, booked to ride El Ghazwani (3.45) trained by Hugo Palmer in the C3 BetWay Handicap over 1m 2f, was successful when winning at Lingfield in January and in December.

Atzeni, whose father is a farmer and mother a dentist, takes the mount on John Fanshawe trained Harry’s Bar (2.35) tipped each way in the BetWay Handicap over 6f.

Kachy, trained by Tom Dascombe, and ridden by Richard Kingscote is tipped to win.

Huddle, under 9st (1.25) trained by W.J. Knight and ridden by 5lb claimer Pierre Louis-Jamin, is selected each-way (16-1) in the Bombardier Handicap over 1m.

Reflektor (3.10) trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Richard Kingscote who ran third at Lingfield Park over 6f on February 1, is selected to land the C4 BetWay Handicap over 5f.

Sopharsogood (4.20) trained by P.W. D’Arcy is tipped to win the Ladbrokes Handicap over 1m 4f under Richard Kingscote.

The post Italian ace Atzeni noted rides at Lingfield Park appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.