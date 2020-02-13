



By Andrew Atkinson

Paul Nicholls trained Cyrname (3.35) Ascot, and Yala Enki (3.15) Haydock Park are out to land a double on Saturday in the Betfair Handicap Chase, and Unibet Grand National Trial, respectively, for the Ditcheat, Somerset stables.

Nicholls, 57, saddles Cyrname (2-5) in the G1 Betfair Ascot Chase, over 2m 5f, with Harry Cobden up, to grab the £85,000 winning purse.

Course and distance winner Cyrname, beaten favourite last time out, goes to post as red hot favourite, in the four runners field, that includes Riders On The Storm, Janika and Traffic Flute, the latter a 66-1 hope.

Bryony Frost takes the ride on Yala Enki (5-1) a course and distance winner, over 3m 4f, in the G3 Unibet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, under 11st 7lb, tipped each-way.

Yala Enki, who won at Taunton on January 18, over 3m 4f, on heavy, returns to Haydock after wins there in February 2018 and December 2016.

Vintage Clouds (13-2) trained by Sue Smith and ridden by Leighton Aspell, a winner at Haydock on January 18 on heavy going, is also noted each-way.

Vintage Clouds, owned by Trevor Hemmings, returns to his favourite track, having also been successful at Haydock Park in November 2018 and November 2015.

The post In the ‘Nic’ of time! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.