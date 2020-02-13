British Tennis Star Presents Cup at Tennis Celebration.





The Thursday tennis group at the Campoamor golf club celebrated their yearly prize giving last week. The venue this year was the Los Caracoles restaurant in San Miguel de Salinas.

Every year in February the club group celebrates the top scoring players from the previous year.

At this popular tennis session points are awarded each week for the first and second placed players, over the year, the points are added up and at the awards dinner, cups are presented to the yearly winner and runner up.

2019 Results

1st Christine Claughton – 74.5 points

2nd Jimmy Tranter – 67 points

3rd Graham Bunker – 66.5 points.

Congratulations Christine.

This year, Jo Durie, who achieved a highest ranking of world no. 5 and won the mixed doubles at Wimbledon and the Australian open, presented the prizes. With some time off from her busy commentary and coaching duties, Jo was out visiting her brother, Steve, who runs all the tennis and Padel activities at the Campoamor golf club.

Unfortunately, our winner last year, Christine, could not make the meal this year, as she was half way through a 3 month cruise. However Jimmy stepped up to receive the 2nd place cup.

Everybody had a great time, many thanks to Jo for joining in and presenting the prizes.

If you are interested in participating in any of the tennis or Padel activities at the Campoamor golf club, Steve Durie can be contacted by telephone _ 635 061 439 or by email- sdurie@hotmail.co.uk