Studio32 Musical Theatre Company – Summer Show ‘South Pacific”





“Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are pleased to announce that rehearsals are well underway for our Summer Show which will be the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical extravaganza ‘South Pacific’.

Packed with energetic dance routines and wonderful music, this is a story about love and romance, tinged with the sadness of war and prejudice.

Come along and join us for what we believe will be a fantastic show. Tickets are now available for booking by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call Philip on Mob: 602 617 848.’