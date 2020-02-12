- Great New Supper Show from Campoverde Theatre Group
The latest new supper show from the Campoverde Theatre Group titled Crazy Little Thing Called Love will be performed on Thursday 20th, Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd of February and will again to be presented at The Olympia Bar and Restaurant at Mil Palmeras.
Although the show is very close to Valentine’s Day the emphasis of the show is on the word Crazy and all the sketches take a slightly wry and comic look at love and relationships. As usual we are raising money for two local charities and the chosen charities for this production will be The Alzheimer’s Association Torrevieja and also the Tasha Appeal to help with the high cost of her continuous care especially following the recent publicity about her needs.