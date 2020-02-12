Crazy Little Thing Called Love

  • Great New Supper Show from Campoverde Theatre Group
The latest new supper show from the Campoverde Theatre Group titled Crazy Little Thing Called Love will be performed on Thursday 20th,  Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd of February and will again to be presented at The Olympia Bar and Restaurant at Mil Palmeras.
Although the show is very close to Valentine’s Day the emphasis of the show is on the word Crazy and all the sketches take a slightly wry and comic look at love and relationships. As usual we are raising money for two local charities and the chosen charities for this production will be The Alzheimer’s Association Torrevieja and also the Tasha Appeal to help with the high cost of her continuous care especially following the recent publicity about her needs.

The show takes a light hearted and comic look at love, following the story of school yard crushes and the yearning for that school yard Romeo who you are sure is the answer to your dreams. It then progresses to finding your ideal partner then the reality of living with them through the long years of adulthood.
Many original sketches highlight some of the issues of living with the person you once thought was the partner of your dreams. The show progresses to the reality of partnerships in older age. The sketches are linked together with well loved and well known songs which will get everyone humming along with them. The theme is clearly This Crazy Little Thing Called Love with a clear emphasis on the word Crazy!
This should be an evening of fun filled entertainment so book soon and reserve your seats. Tickets cost 12€ which includes a one course meal and the show , making a complete night out. Please note earlier publicity for this event has included the wrong telephone number; two of the numbers had been reversed! I apologise for this.
Tickets can be reserved by phoning Maureen on 966 798 587 or her mobile which is 603 273 364. Tickets are also available from The Olympia either by calling in or by calling them on 965 320 822. Come along for a great night out and help us raise funds for our chosen charities.

