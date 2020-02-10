Racing host REFC Torrevieja in midweek clash





Hondón Nieves CF 3-3 Racing San Miguel

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel failed to capitalise on a 3-1 away lead at Hondon Nieves C in the Valencia 1st Regional, to come away with a share of the points in a 3-3 draw at the weekend.

Racing lead 3-1 at the interval, with goals from Mario, Sergio and Peque, with Hondon’s fightback completed, when netting an injury- time penalty.

Racing return to action in midweek, when they host REFC Torrevieja on Wednesday, at the Montesico Blanco, San Miguel.

Atletico de Catral defeated bottom club CF Sporting San Fulgencio on Sunday.

Weekend February 16/17 1st Regional fixtures: REFC Torrevieja v Atletico de Catral. Racing San Miguel v CD Cox. CF Sporting San Fulgencio v Hondon Nieves C.

In the 2nd Regional CD Montesinos (51 points) retained the gap at the top of the table, with a 6-1 win against Formentera CF, five points clear of CF Sporting Albatera (46 points) who defeated Atletico Crevillente 5-0. CD Benijofar (46 points) remain in the promotion race, following a 3-2 win against CF Atletico Algorfa.

Fourth place Bigastro CF (41 points) drew 1-1 against Sporting Guardamar. CD Dolores drew 2-2 at home against UD Horradada B. Atletico Benejuzar A drew 1-1 against Daya Nuevo CF.