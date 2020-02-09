



Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers marked World Cancer day at Zenia Boulevard on Saturday 8th February, by celebrating the lives of those who lost the fight to this evil disease cancer.

3pm a minute’s silence was held in honour of those who have passed and a memory board was available for those remembering loved ones to leave a message.

They were also giving away cactus plants for a small donation, the plants were supplied by the Zenia Boulevard management.

There was a full day’s live entertainment provided by some of the best entertainers on the Costa Blanca. Stevie Spit (BEM) hosted the day supported by Chris Dyson from Sunshine FM.

The artists appearing and donating their time free were Johnny Lea, No Limit, Bee Rumble, Rachel Prescott, Al Joel, the Raquel Pena Flamenco Dance Academy, with Nigel Burchill as Elvis closing the show.

Once all the money has been counted the total amount will be donated to help in the fight against Cancer and announced to the public.