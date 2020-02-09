Taking the Mickey!





By Andrew Atkinson

Tom Dascombe trained Mickey completed an 11-horse winning accumulator on Saturday – when landing the BetYourWay At BetWay Handicap over 1m 1f at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting.

Mickey (15-2) ridden by Richard Kingscote made headway mid-division, over 1f out, and stayed on in the final furlong to lead towards the finish, beating 13-8 favourite Singing Sheriff by a length.

Seven-year-old Mickey completed a 25-1 double at the Midlands track, following tip Never Said Anything (2-1), ridden by Alistair Rawlinson gaining a 1 1/2 length victory ahead of Get The Look in the Ladbrokes Stakes over 1m. Lucky Lodge (15-2) selected each-way ran second.

Wolverhampton’s successful tips followed four winning selections: Chantry House (8-15), One For The Team (4-1), Altior (1-3) Native River (2-5) at Newbury; Daphne Du Clos (evens) winning at Uttoxeter and Battle of Marathon (5-2) winning tip at Lingfield.

Ask Himself (9-1), Indefatigable (7-2) and Fortunate George (14-1) returned odds of a 650-1 treble at Warwick, with each-way selection Two Taffs second at 9-2.

Saturday’s sizzling 11 winning selections.

