Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 3.2.20





It was a game of Change Partners (golfing partners that is!) on Monday and taking 1st place, with 88 points, were Benedicte Kruse, Hendrick Oldenziel, Pete Dunn and Nigel Price.

There were some very good scores in Wednesday’s Stableford competition despite the wet conditions. Top of the list was Paul Brown with an excellent 42 points. He was followed closely by Richard Connock on 40 and in third place it was Ron Luffman on 38 points. Three ‘2’s today going to Benedicte, Richard and Graham Murray.

Friday and it was a warm welcome back to our former President John Wheeler. To ring the changes we played ‘Greensomes’. Played in pairs, both players tee off, choose the best one and after that the ball is played alternatively.

Richard, alongside Nora Betts, took the title with a nett score of 65.5. Just 0.5 behind them were Dave Pulling and Lindsay Forbes. John Dobson and Paul Brown claimed bronze with 66.5. A very enjoyable format although John Wheeler and Mick Bretnall might argue that as they scored 15 the 4th hole!

This week we have a great insight from a certain Henry Beard who observed, ‘When your shot has to carry over a water hazard, you can either hit one more club or two more balls.’

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell