La Marina GS by Lesley Cullen





6th February 2020, A chilly but bright sunny morning greeted the players of the La Marina Golf Society at Font Del Llop for their 3rd game of the year. As always, the course was in a good condition which made for a great day’s play and some high scores were achieved.

First in the Gold section was Barry Thorogood with 38 points, Barry also had a nearest the pin on hole 17 and collected a share of the two’s pot.

First in the Silver section was club secretary Jeff Wiszniewski also achieving 38 points, Jeff also had a share of the two’s pot.

Our other winners of nearest the pin were Rod Loveday on hole 3, Bill England on hole 5 and Gill Ludkiewicz on hole 16, Gill also won a share of the two’s pot.

We at La Marina Golf Society, welcome new members and if you would like to join us, please email our Secretary Jeff Wiszniewski at jeffwiz999@gmail.com

We still have tickets available for our Valentine’s Dinner Dance on the 14th February. Tickets are €15 which includes a three-course meal and great entertainment to follow. Please contact our Secretary, Jeff Wiszniewski at jeffwiz999@gmail.com or our Social Secretary, Iain Lyall at Iain.lyall54@gmail.com for more details.