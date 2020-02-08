GOALS GALORE – TORREVIEJA CF HIT 12!





By Andrew Atkinson

Chief Sports Editor

Callosa Deportivo CF and CF Esportiva Il-Licitana ‘A’ shared the points in a thrilling four goals 2-2 draw at the Campo Municipal ‘El Palmeral’ in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Callosa Deportivo CF goals’ from Borja and Silo saw them jump to fourth place in the table, against second placed promotion contenders CF Esportiva.

Hondon Nieves CF sit in third spot, following a six goals encounter against Racing San Miguel, in a 3-3 draw that saw the visitors go up to sixth.

Leaders Santa Pola CF suffered a shock 2-1 away defeat at CF Rafal, who move up to 14th spot, after bagging the three points.

CD Altet also came unstuck after a 5-1 away loss at CF Castalla, dropping to fifth, with Castalla in 13th place.

REFC Torrevieja gained a 2-1 away victory at third bottom Alguena CF, to go eighth. Second bottom Monovar CF ground out a point in a 3-3 draw away against CD Cox.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional, Torrevieja CF hit a dozen goals against visitors Sporting Saladar – in a 12-1 victory rout – to sit fifth in the table.