ASK HIMSELF (9-1) INDEFATIGABLE (7-2) AND FORTUNATE GEORGE (14-1) IN WARWICK 675-1 TREBLE





By Andrew Atkinson

Michael Scudamore trained Ask Himself (9-1) opened a 675-1 treble winning tips at Warwick on Saturday, under jockey Brendan Powell, when successful in the Cheltenham Preview Handicap Hurdle over 2m.

Indefatigable (7-2) trained by P. R. Webber and ridden by R.P. McLernon won, ahead of Copper Gone West (11-1), in the Paddy Power Mares Hurdle over 2m 5f.

Fortunate George (14-1) trained by Emma Lavelle and ridden by Henry Platt, beat Some Detail (15-2) to complete the Midlands rout, when landing the Larkshill Engineering Handicap Hurdle.

*Daphne Du Clos, trained by Nicky Henderson, tipped, won at evens at Uttoxeter, under jockey C. Bruce. Battle of Marathon (5-2) was a winning selection at Lingfield.

