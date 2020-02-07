



El Chaparral, La Siesta talk on Ukulele legend George Formby and fiancee

Author Andrew Atkinson is to do a talk at Che Loco Restaurant, El Chaparral, La Siesta, on March 19, on Ukulele legend George Formby about the biography of fiancée Pat Howson “Formby’s Lost Love”, to members of the Nosmokingclub.

Andrew, 62, will be appearing in El Chaparral to give an insight of religious education teacher Pat, who tragically died of cancer aged 48, in 1970. Formby passed away, aged 58, in March 1961, days after their engagement, on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Andrew will be on stage on Thursday, March 19, at 11am, to give an insight into ‘My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock’ star Formby’s sweetheart Pat, whom he’d known since she was a child.

Formby’s Lost Love, featured on the BBC network, and acknowledged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has sold copies worldwide, including throughout Europe, Australia and America.

“It is apt to talk about George Formby, on the 59th anniversary of his death, and the unwanted stressful legacy he left behind to Pat,” said Lancashire born Andrew, from Los Montesinos.

Pre-orders of Formby’s Lost Love and signed copies of the book will be available on the day at Che Loco Restaurant, El Chaparral, Calle Fray Angelico, 11, 03184.

Order a copy of Formby’s Lost Love (12€), via email, at: lancashiremedia@gmail.com