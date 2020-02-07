



Early rain had cleared up, although grey skies remained, for the 44 players and one guest making their way to Las Ramblas for SMGS’s annual visit. A course it seems you either love or hate, society scoring is never particularly good, and today was no exception.

Low handicappers always seem the best able to deal with the Las Ramblas difficulties presented and it was Gold Category players who more commonly exceeded the thirty points’ barrier. Robin Eastman led the field with a 37, with runner-up Andy Imrie three back. It only needed 21 points from Steve Sutherland in Bronze Category to make the prize winners, helped somewhat by another example of a signed card being submitted, although unknowingly, incorrectly completed. Be careful members, the administrators are tough!!

Winning results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 5th Steve Sutherland (21), 4th Norman Padmore (24), 3rd Mick Seymour (28), 2nd Ron Stenhouse (32) and 1st Brian Butler with 33 points.

Silver Category: 5th Alan MacDonald (28 on CB), 4th Richard Cleary (28 on CB), 3rd Kyrre Skarsmoen (29), 2nd Hugh Reilly (30 on CB) and 1st Mike Greatorex, also with 30 points.

Gold Category: 5th Russ Bailey (31), 4th Norman Cahill (32), 3rd John Osborne (33), 2nd Andy Imrie (34) and 1st, with the day’s best score, Robin Eastman with 37 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 6 Phil de Lacy, Hole 10 Barry Lane, Hole 12 Scotty Philips, Hole 14 Geoff Giddy.

Abacus (Sponsored by Ron Stenhouse and Gordon Wilson): Margaret Wilson

Guest Prize: Graham Jordan.