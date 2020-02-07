Orihuela Costa Cultural Centre is not a luxury but a necessity





Taking Control of the Coast

Two years ago we presented plans for a cultural Centre on the coast. It’s always been an objective of PIOC as a necessity not a luxury building. There was no support from any other party, just silence, but now people are trying to take the credit as if they were instrumental in the proposal, but in reality it has always been PIOC

ORIHUELA CENTRE has 2 public libraries, one municipal and one of the Valencian Community, 700 metres apart. It has 9 museums and several more in project, several music schools (conservatory, municipal school of dance), several theatres / auditoriums (circus, La Lonja) as well as one more in project (bullfighting arena). It has at least 7 exhibition venues.

Throughout the year in the Orihuela City many activities are held, more than 100, in the municipal library for children and others, the national short film festival, the chamber musical week, a week of theatre on the street, and many more.

But currently over one third of the population of the municipality is located on the coast (In summer there are in excess of 200,000 people. There are no performances of any kind, nor exhibitions, no Library, school of languages, music, dance, servef, courses for the jobless, courses for adults.

In addition, the school failure rate on the coast is one of the highest in Europe, in excess of 70%.

The lack of infrastructure on the coast is obvious and is one of the main demands of the residents of the area. It is the municipality’s obligation to provide a cultural space and a library and the failure to do so shows the contempt it has for it’s citizens.

The addition would increase business and the quality of life. It would place the area of Orihuela Costa as a place of leisure and business.

One of the main problems and is the fall in the number of people on the census, people who do not find and incentive to register, but this situation could be improved. An inhabitant who, instead of living on the coast for 3 months, would like to live 9 months, would have an additional 36 weeks equivalent to 36 tourists visiting the coast for a week. In addition, it would increase tourism in winter.

All of this would mean an improvement in house prices and in the economy of many businesses that now have to rely on their summer trade, but with a proper CULTURAL CENTRE they would have customers all year round.

Remember that P.I.O.C members live on the coast amongst you, not 33kms away in the city, and as such we share your anger and frustration at our council. We understand the needs of the coast better than other party

The area where it could best be located is close to Zenia Boulevard, part of which is municipal. It is a central area, with bike lanes, with parking, which serves both the area inland and the area closest to the sea. It would seem to be the best possible place.

Long term, however, independence is the only way forward for the coast if it’s going to develop in the manner that it should.