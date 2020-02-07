Altior set to return to winning ways at Newbury





By Andrew Atkinson

Nicky Henderson trained Altior (2.25) with Nico De Boinville up, is tipped to win the Game Spirit Betfair Grade 2 Chase over 2 miles at Newbury on Saturday.

Altior, aged 10, finished second behind Cyrname at Ascot in November, that saw a first defeat penned on his CV.

Paul Nicholls trained Dynamite Dollars, who landed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown in 2019, poses the biggest threat to Altior returning back to winning ways.

Henderson saddles Chantry House (1.15) under Barry Geraghty, tipped to win the C3 Betfair Exchange Novices Hurdle over 2m, having won at Cheltenham in December. Mahler’s Promise (ew) trained by Willie Mullins is worthy of each way support.

One For The Team (1.50) trained by Nick Williams, with Chester Williams up, claiming 5lb, third at Warwick in January and second at Newbury in November, is tipped to win the C2 Betfair Handicap Hurdle over 3m.

Colin Tizzard saddles Native River (3.00) with Jonjo O’Neill jnr up, tipped to win the Betfair Denman Chase. Native River sees Might Bite, Secret Investor and Activial out to thwart victory in the 2m 7f race. 3.35 (see article: Not So Sleepy, Never Adapt and Oakley).

Tizzard also saddles Highest Sun (4.10) tipped to win the Betfair Novice Chase, with Jonjo O’Neill jnr up. (4.45) Champagnesuperover.

WARWICK SELECTIONS. 12.55: Kingsplace. 1.30: Ask Himself (ew). 2.05: Nube Negro. 2.40: Indefatigable. 3.15: Two Taffs. 3.50: Fortunate George (ew). 4.25: Cadzand.

UTTOXETER SELECTIONS. 12.48: Daphne Du Clos. 1.22: Initiative. 1.58: Jack Valentine. 2.32: Megaboost (ew). 3.07: Jacamar (ew). 3.42: Delface (ew). 4.17: Lies About Milan.

