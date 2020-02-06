The 19 year old Briton who is cheating death in Benidorm,





The young Briton who climbed a skyscraper in Benidorm last weekend has been at it again. Released after climbing an eleven-story building in Benidorm to take a selfie he has now climbed the 192-metre-high InTempo skyscraper also located in Benidorm

The climb of the emblematic property took place last night, Wednesday, as can be seen in the video that he himself has uploaded to the Instagram social network. In the images he can be seen on the conical structure that joins the two towers of the building together (the highest area of ​​the skyscraper).

Earlier in the week he also climbed another skyscraper, once again uploading a video from the top of the Poseidón Palace hotel, located on Calle Emilio Ortuño.

Last Sunday, this young man climbed a property of eleven storeys on Avd Alfonso Puchades. Following which he was arrested by agents of the National Police.

However, the next morning he climbed the Poseidón Palace hotel, then he posted another video climbing a second hotel in the same city, and last night he was at it again climbing the 192-metre-high InTempo skyscraper.

He rather appropriately calls himself “a professional idiot” and is known on social networks as @thelittlenuisance.